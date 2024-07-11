Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in AGCO by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

