Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 45.80%. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.