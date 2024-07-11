Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 2.2 %

FLEX stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $421,016.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock valued at $25,147,972. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

