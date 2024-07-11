Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,212 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,657 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RIO opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

