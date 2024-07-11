Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,134 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.29 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.