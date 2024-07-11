Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,209 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,354,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 112,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.55 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

