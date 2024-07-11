Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 199.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,991 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Sun Country Airlines worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,352,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,078,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $647.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

