Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

SU stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,383,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,608,000 after buying an additional 1,342,893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 221,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 348,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 43.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

