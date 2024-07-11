Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPJ) to Issue $1.73 Interim Dividend

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 1.733 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st.
