Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 630.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,428 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Sunrun worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $23,186,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $19,630,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

