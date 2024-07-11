Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $930.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.15.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $899.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $843.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $777.11. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

