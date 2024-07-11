Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $934.55 and last traded at $913.39. Approximately 2,913,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,510,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $899.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.15.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $843.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $13,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 35.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer



Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

