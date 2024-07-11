Susquehanna Trims RPC (NYSE:RES) Target Price to $6.50

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Susquehanna from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

RPC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RES stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 256.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

