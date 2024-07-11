Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.23

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,069,630 shares trading hands.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92. The stock has a market cap of £5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.23.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.