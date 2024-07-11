Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Raised to Buy at Maxim Group

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 226.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Synaptogenix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPX opened at $4.29 on Thursday. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

