Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.45. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 5,921 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Synlogic Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.80). Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,284.65% and a negative return on equity of 189.99%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synlogic stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 455,126 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.48% of Synlogic worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

See Also

