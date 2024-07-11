Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $191.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $192.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

