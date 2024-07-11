Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$76.28 and last traded at C$76.28. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$78.80.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.63.
About Talanx
Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.
