Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.72

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.75. Tantech shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 285,486 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TANH
Tantech Stock Up 2.0 %
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
