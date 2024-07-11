Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Taylor Devices stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

