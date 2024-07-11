TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,570,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

