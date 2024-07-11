TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.