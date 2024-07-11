Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47. Approximately 10,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.
Tencent Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.
About Tencent
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
