Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.