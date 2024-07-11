Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 13,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 136,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Tenon Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 445.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,267.31%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

