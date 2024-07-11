Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

