TeraWulf Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 48,188 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 22,822 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.88 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.