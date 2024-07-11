The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.67

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 50,697 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 310,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.