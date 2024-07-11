The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.67

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.67 and traded as low as $9.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 50,697 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- What is a Special Dividend?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.