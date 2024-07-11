The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,773 shares of company stock worth $430,151 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $166.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

