Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43.
About Theratechnologies
