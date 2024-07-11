Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

THTX stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

