Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
THTX stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
