Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$183.89 Average PT from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$183.89.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$228.46 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$163.01 and a 1-year high of C$242.92. The company has a market cap of C$102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$231.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$215.01.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Insiders sold a total of 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $307,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.