Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 80,500 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,981,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,466.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 60,294 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $340,058.16.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 126,324 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $699,834.96.

On Thursday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Tilly’s stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

