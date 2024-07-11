TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TKO opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $113.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,899,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,120,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322,126 shares during the last quarter. XN LP boosted its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after purchasing an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,131,000 after purchasing an additional 247,987 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

