Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 160,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.17. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.