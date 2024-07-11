Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.21.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.14. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $345.46. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

