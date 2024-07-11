Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.09

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.09 and traded as high as C$15.27. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 141,178 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCL.A shares. Cormark upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

