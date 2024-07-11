Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several brokerages have commented on TNL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $45.02 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,967,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

