Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 88,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,835 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 315,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $60,379.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,054,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,170.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,379.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,170.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 593,902 shares of company stock worth $2,930,422. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMCI. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of TMCI opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.22. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

