Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 138,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 310,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 4.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.