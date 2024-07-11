Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 138,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 310,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

