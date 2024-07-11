UBS Group Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $24.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

