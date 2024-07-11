UBS Group Cuts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $248.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $251.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $219.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.