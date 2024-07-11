UBS Group Increases AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $85.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 72,913 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after buying an additional 545,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,246,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

