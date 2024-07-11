UBS Group Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $282.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $270.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.44.

NYSE:ECL opened at $243.27 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $245.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

