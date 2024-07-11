UBS Group Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $100.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NYSE IFF opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,409.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 373,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

