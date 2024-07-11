UBS Group Increases Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $50.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -309.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

