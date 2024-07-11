UBS Group Increases The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $43.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWIN. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of BWIN opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.