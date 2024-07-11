UBS Group Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $90.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.