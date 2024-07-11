UBS Group Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $66.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 132,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 70,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

