UBS Group Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

TROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

TROX opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.30. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

